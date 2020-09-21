CHETEK ̶ Authorities in Barron County have arrested a Rice Lake man on pending charges of first degree intentional homicide following the Sunday death of Chetek man.
Barron County deputies were sent to a house in the 1100 block of 27th Street in Chetek shortly before noon Sunday after a woman called 911 and said she found her son outside, not breathing, and blood inside the house. When they arrived they found Garrett Macone, 23, dead.
Detectives from the sheriff’s department and a reconstruction team from the Wisconsin State Patrol began processing the scene. Detectives interviewed several people and arrested Andrew Brunette, 25, just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
Formal charges will be filed later this week, according to the department, and the investigation remains ongoing.