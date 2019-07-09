A town of Seymour man with seven operating while intoxicated convictions faces another OWI-related charge in less than a year.
Timothy A. Gould, 68, 8700 Burnell Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of operating with a restricted controlled substance in his blood as an eighth offense.
He was also charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Gould, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns and driving. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Gould returns to court July 30 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer responded to Subway, 2413 Eddy Lane, at 1:28 p.m. Thursday on a report of a traffic crash.
Employees said Gould had been in the restaurant, left and crashed his vehicle into another vehicle.
An officer noticed Gould was unsteady on his feet. He appeared to understand he was involved in a crash but was unable to remain focused on the officer’s questions and give appropriate responses.
Officers noted Gould was unable to follow directions to complete standardized field sobriety tests.
Gould was taken into custody.
Marijuana was found in Gould’s trunk. He also did not have a valid driver’s license.
Gould was free on bond for two ongoing felony cases in Eau Claire County. In both cases, he was ordered not to commit new crimes and maintain absolute sobriety.
Gould was charged last fall with felony counts of eighth-offense operating while intoxicated and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint in that case:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy responded at 3:06 a.m. Oct. 3 to North 150th Avenue and Highway Q in the town of Ludington to assist a vehicle that was in the ditch.
Gould, the driver, told the deputy he was coming from the Kwik Trip on Black Avenue in Eau Claire when he missed a turn.
When asked how he got into the ditch, Gould said it was raining hard and his stomach was bothering him.
Gould showed forms of impairment during field sobriety tests.
A breath test showed no signs of alcohol use.
Deputies suspected Gould was under the influence of some type of drug and arrested him.
A sample of his blood was taken at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Gould returns to court on Friday in that case.
Gould was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in March 1994 and April 1996 in Chippewa County, and in October 1997, August 2000, twice in May 2006, and in June 2011 in Eau Claire County.