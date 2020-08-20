CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who says he was injured when a Chippewa County snow plow struck his vehicle in January is now suing the county, seeking $250,000.
Jacob R. Voytko, 220 W. Grand Ave., filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court against the county and its insurance companies. Voytko is represented by attorney Robert Parsons of law firm Bye, Goff & Rohde of River Falls.
The lawsuit states the crash happened at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 22 on River Street in Chippewa Falls, and the county's plow truck struck Voytko's car. The lawsuit doesn't describe the damage to his car or the extent of his injuries.
Voykto is seeking money for past and future pain, suffering and disability, medical expenses, wage loss, and temporary and permanent disfigurement. He is seeking a trial with 12 jurors.
The county has 45 days to respond to the lawsuit.