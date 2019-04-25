An Eau Claire man will be sentenced May 28 for his role in a case where a woman was severely injured after leaving a moving vehicle.
An Eau Claire County jury found Girard R. Jones, 42, 928 First Ave., guilty of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of violating a foreign protection order following a three-day trial this week.
Jones was originally charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Assistant District Attorney Loralee Clark offered the possibility this week of the lesser felony charge and Judge Sarah Harless ruled it was appropriate.
Harless revoked Jones’ $50,000 cash bail and ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.
Jones could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police on Aug. 31 received a report of a woman with severe head trauma who was dropped off at the Mayo Clinic Heath System emergency department by a man who left. Staff didn’t know the name of either person.
A portion of the unconscious woman’s skull had to be removed by medical staff to relieve the pressure on her brain.
Mayo security provided surveillance video of the male who had dropped the woman off, and a detective recognized him as a man he had contact with on Aug. 30.
Officers tracked him down at his job, and he told them he met up with a woman and went to a person’s house in the 600 block of Galloway Street. The man said he waited in the car while the woman went in, and she came back outside and told him he needed to take a woman to the hospital.
The woman he was with told him the other woman — who was in the back seat of a dark blue SUV parked in front of the house — had fallen out of the vehicle earlier. The man said he didn’t want to, but he agreed after the woman said they would just leave the injured woman there.
After dropping the injured woman off, the man said he headed back to Chippewa Falls in the SUV to meet the other woman, stopping for gas along the way at Kwik Trip across from Woodman’s. From video surveillance from the gas station, a detective located the SUV and its license plate number. The vehicle was listed to a woman, and in viewing images of her, she appeared to be the person at Mayo Clinic Health System.
The man who dropped the victim off said he met up with the woman, who was in his vehicle with a male she referred to as “Little John.” The woman later told the man “Little John” was the injured woman’s boyfriend, and there is a no-contact order, so that is why “Little John” wouldn’t take the woman to the hospital.
An Eau Claire police detective verified the injured woman has a restraining order against Jones out of Olmsted County, Minn., which was issued on Nov. 27, 2017, in conjunction with a criminal case in which Jones is charged with domestic assault.
Detectives met with another man who said a man he knows as “Conrad” arrived at his residence during the night and told him his girlfriend had fallen from a vehicle, was injured and needed to go to the hospital, but he couldn’t take her because she has a restraining order against him.
The man told detectives Jones was at his residence for at least 30 minutes before the woman and man — who would eventually take the injured woman to the emergency department — arrived.
A Chippewa Falls police officer went to an apartment in the 900 block of First Avenue late on Aug. 30 to drop off a victim rights form for the woman for an incident involving Jones on Aug. 29, according to the criminal complaint.
Once taken into custody, Jones was extremely paranoid, sweating profusely and hyperactive.
He told police he had been driving the woman’s SUV, and she was in the vehicle with him, but she jumped out and was injured.
Jones’ interview led detectives to the area of North Clairemont Avenue and Alpine Road, where they were able to locate evidence and confirm that was where the incident took place.