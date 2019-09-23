An Eau Claire man accused of stealing money from a restaurant drive-through window and trying to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at two Eau Claire businesses will spend 17 days in jail.
Brian R. Semingson, 32, 802 Summer St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of theft and felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, methamphetamine delivery, forgery and burglary.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Semingson on four years of probation and fined him $3,696.
As conditions of probation, Semingson must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaints:
Police were sent to McDonald’s on South Hastings Way in the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2018, on a report of a male who stole $50 through the drive-through window.
Surveillance video showed the male, later identified as Semingson, reaching through the drive-through window and taking the money from the cash register at 3:12 a.m.
Semingson was taken into custody on Aug. 23, 2018, while he was seen walking through Boyd Park. Marijuana and a marijuana pipe were found in his shorts pocket.
Police were sent to The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 4, 2017, on a report of a man passing a counterfeit $100 bill.
The man was later identified as Semingson.
A coffee shop worker said Semingson originally wanted to buy coffee but then only wanted to break his $100 bill for change.
Semingson left after he was told the bill was fake.
Two days later Semingson tried passing a second counterfeit $100 bill at Arby’s on South Hastings Way.
Semingson handed an employee the bill and asked for change. The employee did not examine the bill closely because Semingson is a regular customer.
The employee provided Semingson with the change. Semingson ran out of the restaurant with the change.
The employee then discovered the bill was counterfeit.
Police interviewed Semingson on Aug. 11, 2017, and he said he did not know the bills were counterfeit.
One of the bills had Chinese characters on it that were blacked out with a marker. The second bill was clearly labeled “For Motion Picture Use Only.”