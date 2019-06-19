An Osseo man accused of writing and cashing checks from a deceased woman's checkbook will spend 125 days in jail.
Scott E. Miller was also accused of stealing a license plate to assist him in committing gas skips at area convenience stores.
Miller, 48, 14106 Fifth St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and uttering a forgery.
Six misdemeanor counts of theft, three felony counts of identity theft, two felony counts of forgery and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed by Judge Jon Theisen but considered in his sentencing decision.
Theisen placed Miller on three years of probation and fined him $1,046.
As conditions of probation, Miller must undergo any programming or treatment recommended by his agent and cannot possess anyone else's personal identifying information or documents.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer stopped a vehicle Miller was driving Jan. 13 on Clairemont Avenue at Moholt Drive because his front and rear license plates did not match.
The damage to the vehicle was also consistent with a vehicle involved in area gas skips.
Miller said he stole the rear license plate from another vehicle so he could commit gas skips.
A rifle, marijuana and marijuana pipe were in the vehicle.
Miller said he committed gas thefts because he could not find a job to pay for things. His vehicle was linked to at least six gas skips.
A checkbook found in the vehicle had been reported as stolen. It belonged to a deceased woman. It was taken during a December break-in at a town of Union residence.
Miller said he received the deceased woman’s checkbook from a friend and indicated he was not involved in the break-in at the woman’s residence.
Miller said he got the checkbook from a man in exchange for marijuana.
Miller said he cashed four checks for $700 each from the woman’s checkbook. He used the money to pay bills.
Bank records show the amount Miller received from the checks totaled $2,600.
Miller tried cashing other checks at other banks but was denied.