A Chippewa Falls man must pay more than $25,000 in restitution after he was convicted of several theft-related charges.
Among other offenses, James M. Dorsey did not fully perform snow removal duties from the roof of an Eau Claire business after getting paid, stole checks and tools, and made unauthorized purchases at Menards.
Dorsey, 33, 11546 12th Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to three misdemeanor counts of theft, three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony count of theft in a business setting, a misdemeanor count of theft in a business setting, a felony count of forgery and misdemeanor counts of retail theft and operating after revocation.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Dorsey on three years of probation and fined him $9,900.
According to the criminal complaint in the snow removal case:
An Eau Claire police officer responded on March 11 to Morgan Music on East Clairemont Avenue for a theft by contractor complaint.
Dorsey, using the business name of Cedar Creek Restorations, provided a written estimate of $900 to remove snow from the roof of Morgan Music and haul it away.
Morgan Music paid Dorsey $450 on Feb. 28 as a down payment. After working a couple hours, Dorsey said it was going to cost a lot more money, so the business gave him another $450.
Dorsey never returned to complete the snow removal. Morgan Music tried calling Dorsey several times but Dorsey never returned the calls.
According to the criminal complaint in one of the theft cases:
At about 2:57 p.m. Aug. 8, deputies at the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office were advised a rural Eau Claire man called to make a fraud/theft complaint.
A deputy spoke to the man, who said he and his wife noticed two unauthorized charges on their Menards credit line, and the total loss was about $13,000.
The man said he called Menards and was told the charges were made under their dissolved business name and included in-store purchases.
He and his wife then started looking at other financial statements and checkbooks, and they found multiple missing checks from their business and personal accounts.
The man also reported there were at least $3,900 in unauthorized charges on their accounts in July and August, according to their bank.
The man reported he had several power tools stolen as well.
He said he suspected Dorsey because some of the checks had been written out to him.