A former Eau Claire man accused of possessing and sharing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl will spend four years in prison.
Garry J. James, 44, of Abbotsford, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Eight additional child pornography charges and a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child were dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at James’ sentencing hearing.
Long ordered James to spend six years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
James was fined $2,046.
As conditions of supervision, James cannot have contact with children, drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire authorities were provided Dec. 6 with tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning James.
Multiple images of child pornography had been uploaded to James’ email account.
Charter Communications told authorities James lived in Abbotsford. But during the course of their investigation, authorities discovered James temporarily moved to Beacon House in Eau Claire with his wife and four children.
Police met with James in Eau Claire. James admitted he had a cellphone in his pocket. When asked if there would be child pornography on the phone, James said he didn’t know.
James said other people had sent him child pornography, but he would delete the images. He did admit to downloading child pornography on his tablet. He said he received the images over a 30-day period.
All the images were of teen girls. James said his preferred age range for girls was 13 to 17.
James also admitted to sending pictures of teen girls to other people.
During another interview at the Eau Claire Police Department, James said he previously had sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl three years ago while he was living in Eau Claire.
He said he also had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl a year ago in Eau Claire.