A Bloomer man will spend 12 years in prison for having sexual contact with a boy inside an Eau Claire restaurant's bathroom.
Derrik J. Sheffield, 28, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 and bail jumping.
Judge Emily Long ordered Sheffield to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Sheffield was fined $1,036.
As conditions of supervision, Sheffield cannot have contact with the victim, drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Sheffield also cannot have unsupervised contact with other children.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police investigated a March 2, 2018, sexual assault that occurred in the restroom of Milwaukee Burger Co., 2620 E. Clairemont Ave.
The father of a 10-year-old boy told police of the assault four days later.
The boy was fondled in the restroom of the restaurant.
The boy said he was assaulted by Sheffield but didn't immediately tell his father because he feared his father would harm Sheffield.
The boy said he and Sheffield were using the bathroom at the same time.
The boy said the sexual contact occurred while he was washing his hands.
Sheffield was holding the boy's arm during the assault. He let go when he saw a woman walking by the partially opened door of the restroom.
Sheffield never said anything to the boy about the incident. The boy said nothing like this had ever happened to him before.
Police spoke to Sheffield, who denied the boy's version of events.
Sheffield was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to dwelling, criminal damage to property and theft in February 2017 in Rusk County, and battery and disorderly conduct in January 2015 in Chippewa County.