An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl, possessing a nude photo of the girl, and threatening a woman over nude photos he had of her.
Joshua J. Weichert, 24, 3104 Garner St., was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16, possession of child pornography and threats to injure or accuse of a crime.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Weichert to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Weichert must comply with the sex offender registry and undergo any programming or treatment recommended by his agent.
Weichert also cannot possess pornography or have unsupervised contact with children.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman who subleased an apartment from Weichert in 2016 contacted Eau Claire police when she learned he was distributing nude pictures of her.
The photos and videos came from the woman’s former boyfriend, who had given them to Weichert in exchange for a discount on rent and bills.
The woman said Weichert called her in January 2018, demanding more nude photos of her and threatening to distribute the ones he already had. She soon learned he’d already sent the photos to other people using the app Snapchat.
Police detectives spoke with Weichert on Jan. 18, 2018, and he admitted blackmailing the woman. Detectives found 15 pictures and 12 videos of the woman, some with her ex-boyfriend, on Weichert’s phone.
Detectives also found a photo of what appeared to be a nude underage girl engaging in a sexual act with a man. Police located the girl, who was 15 when the photo was taken in 2016, and she confirmed she’d had sex with Weichert twice that year when he’d hired her to clean his apartment. The girl said she did not give him permission to distribute the photo of her.
When police confronted Weichert with information on the girl, he admitted having sex with her but said he didn’t recall how he got the photo of her.