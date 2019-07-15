An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison in connection with a two-hour standoff with authorities last summer on the city's northwest side.
Nicholas Burr, 34, 2841 Alpine Road, was ordered to spend a combination of four years of extended supervision and probation following his release from prison.
"The reckless endangerment put the public at risk and was quite serious," Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless said Monday during Burr's sentencing hearing.
As conditions of supervision and probation, Burr cannot drink alcohol or engage in violent or threatening behavior.
Burr was sentenced on a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
"He's a risk to the community," Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Loralee Clark said of Burr. "It's baffling to me he would act like that with his now 6-year-old daughter in the house."
"He had a complete breakdown fueled by methamphetamine," defense attorney Roger Hillestad said. With treatment and supervision, "he can be a good member of society."
Burr will get credit for the 11 months he's been in jail since his arrest.
Burr’s mother, Ruth A. Burr, 67, also of 2841 Alpine Road, was previously sentenced for her role in the incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 24 after a man, later identified as Nicholas Burr, fired a shotgun.
A woman told an Eau Claire County sheriff’s detective she had been staying at the Burr residence for about a month. She said when she awoke that morning, she couldn’t find Nicholas Burr and she tried to contact him by phone.
She said he eventually sent her a text message saying that no one could help him and he was on his own. A short time later, he arrived on his bicycle, and she said she could tell he was upset and he was talking fast, saying police were following him and had tapped his phone.
The woman began gathering her things to leave, and she heard Nicholas Burr arguing with his mother and things breaking. She went outside and saw Nicholas Burr sitting on the roof of a vehicle, loading a shotgun. She walked toward him to try to talk to him, and he fired the shotgun into the air.
The woman said Nicholas Burr, still holding the gun, climbed into a boat, and she got into her vehicle and left.
Twenty-five officers were dispatched to the scene, and an officer eventually spoke to Nicholas Burr by phone. He told the officer there was no gun; he had lit a firecracker for his daughter.
The officer told him police needed to verify that and ensure everyone was safe. Nicholas Burr continued to yell, saying he didn’t trust the police. He eventually ended the call.
Another detective took over negotiations, and Nicholas Burr agreed to come outside. He and Ruth Burr came out, but they then went back inside.
Nicholas Burr came outside again, and Ruth Burr kept putting herself between him and police. She told officers the guns were locked up in the house, no one was armed, she and her son argued outside, and he lit off a single firecracker.
At one point, Ruth Burr brought her 5-year-old granddaughter outside, positioning the two of them between police and Nicholas Burr. After a few minutes, Ruth Burr took the child back inside, came back out and put herself between officers and her son.
Ruth Burr eventually returned to the house to get Nicholas Burr a lighter for a cigarette. Police blocked the doors, so she couldn’t exit while they took him into custody.