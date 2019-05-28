An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for trying to rob a Canadian truck driver at a town of Union gas station.
The man attempted to rob the truck driver with a toy handgun, authorities said.
Shane T. Pagel, 23, 2914 Arbutus Drive, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempted robbery with threat of force, and an unrelated felony count of bail jumping.
As conditions of probation, Judge John Manydeeds ordered Pagel to perform 468 hours of community service, maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and have no contact with the victim or Mega Holiday stations.
The sentence was based on a joint agreement between Eau Claire County deputy district attorney Peter Rindal and Susan Falch, an attorney with the state public defender’s office.
The resolution was based on Pagel’s lack of a criminal record, the fact that nothing was taken during the incident and because the crime was fueled by his heroin addiction, Rindal said.
“It’s an extremely serious set of facts,” Rindal said of the crime. “The victim didn’t know it was a fake gun at the time.”
Falch said Pagel committed the crime to get money for heroin.
“He realizes it was a very poor decision,” Falch said. “This was an aberration of his normal behavior.”
Pagel told Manydeeds he regrets the incident.
“I wasn’t in my right mind,” he said. “I feel that I’ve gone in the right direction (since the crime), but I’ve got a long way to go.”
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy responded to Mega Holiday, 6123 Truax Blvd., at 9:50 p.m. July 15 on a report of an armed robbery of a truck driver in the parking lot.
The truck driver from Canada told the deputy he pumped fuel into his truck before parking in the parking lot behind the gas station.
The truck driver said he grabbed his shower bag, exited his truck and headed toward the gas station.
The truck driver then noticed a male starting to walk toward him. The driver realized what might be happening when the male pulled a black mask over his face.
The male then pulled a small handgun out of his pocket but never said a word.
The truck driver said he swung his shower bag at the male, and the male fled on foot toward a nearby McDonald’s.
The truck driver said the male did not take anything from him.
Two people witnessed the attempted robbery.
One of the witnesses chased the male, who got into a vehicle and drove away.
The witness got the license plate number of the vehicle.
Based on vehicle registration information and a description of the male, authorities identified Pagel as the suspect.
Authorities tracked Pagel to a residence on LaSalle Street.
Pagel’s girlfriend was also there, and she admitted to accompanying Pagel to the gas station.
She said she knew Pagel had intentions of committing a robbery.
Pagel admitted he had a toy gun and brandished it toward the truck driver, who immediately started swinging at him.
Asked if he made any demands of the truck driver, Pagel said, “I didn’t have a chance to.”