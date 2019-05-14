One of three men accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Eau Claire student in March at an Eau Claire apartment will spend five years on probation.
The woman told police she believed the three men intentionally tried to get her drunk before the sexual contact occurred.
Logan D. Allen, 21, 218 10th Ave., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of false imprisonment, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
As conditions of probation, Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Allen to have no contact with the victim or UW-Eau Claire. He must undergo a sex offender assessment and any programming recommended by his probation agent.
Allen, who has been in the Eau Claire County Jail since March 22 on a cash bail, received no additional jail time.
The victim addressed Schumacher before sentencing.
"This event has traumatized me and affected my everyday life," she said. "I feel so uncomfortable to go anywhere alone. I feel used and disgusting, something I will have to live with for the rest of my life."
The woman said she believes the event was planned out by the three men.
"I want justice for what was done," she said. "I was completely not able to give consent."
Force was unnecessary in this case, Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Mandelstein said.
"This is really a situation where no force was needed because Mr. Allen used alcohol," she said.
Allen apologized.
"My actions were definitely not thought out," he said. "Moving forward, I need to make better decisions. I did not mean to cause any physical, mental or emotional harm to the victim."
Allen's co-defendants, Alexi J. Gloodt, 21 and Alexander E. Pinero, 19, both of Eau Claire, return to court June 6.
Allen told police the woman had sex with him and his friends. He said when he and the woman had sex, it was consensual.