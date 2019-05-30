A former salesman for an Eau Claire business will spend five years on probation and at least one month in jail for embezzling more than $38,000 from the business over a two-year period.
Martin J. Munson, 52, of Baldwin was sentenced Thursday in Eau Claire County Court on two felony counts of theft in a business setting.
Munson was found guilty by a jury in April following a weeklong trial.
As conditions of probation, Judge Jon Theisen ordered Munson to pay $39,512 in restitution.
Munson will spend another 11 months in jail if he does not pay the restitution and successfully complete his probation.
He must also provide any current or future employers with his judgments of conviction from this case and a prior conviction.
Munson cannot have contact with Ronco Engineering Sales or casinos.
The three dozen fraudulent transactions “involved a betrayal of trust with his employer,” Eau Claire County assistant district attorney Ben Webster said. “We would like to see the victim business compensated sooner rather than later.”
Munson told Theisen he is not a public threat.
“It was an isolated incident that was misunderstood,” he said. “This is not who I am and who I will be.”
Theisen said some jail time is necessary for punishment.
“I tend to think that you’re a salesperson that overvalues your role,” Theisen told Munson. “There was an intentional manipulation with numbers after the transactions.”
According to the criminal complaint:
The president of Ronco Engineering Sales, which has a regional office at 2445 Morningside Drive, reported to Eau Claire police that he suspected Munson — a Ronco salesman — of embezzling thousands of dollars from the business.
The president described Munson’s job as the acquisition of purchase orders for hydraulic equipment or hose fittings produced by Ronco.
The president said it was routine for businesses to buy too much product from Ronco, so there was a credit procedure for businesses to get money back for any returned product.
Each salesman informed Ronco as to how much any particular business should be credited for returned product.
After a Hudson bank contacted Ronco officials, it was determined that Munson was having the credit for one of his clients issued to his personal bank account instead of to the business.
During their investigation, police concluded that during 2012, Munson’s personal bank account had received credits from Ronco totaling $23,511 over the course of 23 separate transactions.
The credit memos documenting these transactions indicated the credits were destined for one of his client’s locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. But those credits were never received by the client.
During 2013, Munson’s personal bank account received credits from Ronco totaling $14,850 over the course of 16 separate transactions from the same client.
While examining Munson’s bank records, police found multiple debits totaling more than $15,000 to casinos, including ATM and point-of-sale transactions.
Ronco officials met with Munson, who tried to make excuses for the thefts.
Munson admitted having money problems but would not admit to willful action resulting in the transfer of Ronco money into his own account.
Munson was fired.