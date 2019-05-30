A Bruce man will spend four years on probation for placing nearly $8,000 in charges on an acquaintance’s credit cards while the acquaintance was hospitalized.
Zachery J. Wojcik, 21, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of credit card fraud and identity theft.
Nine additional felony counts of identity theft were dismissed.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Wojcik $1,240 and ordered him to pay $1,082 in restitution.
As conditions of probation, Wojcik cannot have contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with children. He must also undergo a psychological evaluation and any programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
The man told police Wojcik stole his two credit cards while he was in the hospital and used the cards to make numerous purchases without his permission.
Wojcik is also suspected of obtaining the man’s Social Security number to apply for several other credit cards.
The man said he was in the hospital for a month beginning in February 2018 and then spent six weeks in Hudson before returning to his Eau Claire apartment.
While he was gone, the man said Wojcik lived in his apartment to help with rent.
While he was gone, the man discovered nearly $8,000 in charges were made to his two credit cards.
The man also learned he was approved for another credit card he didn’t apply for.
The purchases were made in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, La Crosse, Bloomer and Bloomington, Minn.
When looking at video surveillance, a police officer determined several of the transactions were made by Wojcik.
The officer met with Wojcik, who admitted using the man’s two credit cards.
Wojcik claimed he had permission to use the cards but “probably went a little overboard.”
When Wojcik was arrested and searched, he had several bank and credit cards in his name.