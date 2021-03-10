ARCADIA -- A motorist was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Trempealeau County.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 93 just north of North River Road in the town of Arcadia. A minivan driven by Gustavo Escamilla, 25, of Alma Center was northbound on 93 approaching North River Road when it collided with a southbound tractor trailer driven by Misagh Ghamsari, 40, Maple Valley, Wash. Nasim Shakibaei, 37, also of Maple Valley, was a passenger in Ghamsari's semi.
Escamilla advised that he dozed off and struck something. Ghamsari advised that Escamilla's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck his semi on the driver's side.
Escamilla was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital by the Arcadia Ambulance Service. No one in the semi was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.