ELLSWORTH — A 53-year-old Beldenville man was injured Saturday when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned in Pierce County.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of 670th Street and 610th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies determined that the ATV rolled over when Conley failed to negotiate a turn onto 670th Street.
Conley was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries, the release indicated.
