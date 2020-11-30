MENOMONIE – A Minnesota man faces more than six years in federal prison after his sentencing on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Jermaine Stapleton will spend six-and-a-half years in federal prison. Authorities arrested Stapleton, 37, of Eagan, Minn., in February.
Law enforcement was already watching Travis Hanson, whom they believed to be a meth dealer, when he and his girlfriend Ashley Speicher drove from Menomonie to St. Paul on Feb. 25. When they returned, Stapleton followed in a separate vehicle.
Investigators arrested the three after their return to Menomonie. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office on Stapleton’s sentencing said a search of Stapleton’s car found “236 grams of methamphetamine, 11.5 grams of heroin, small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, as well as a digital scale and baggies.” A ledger for drug sales was found in Speicher’s purse.
Hanson received a 10-year sentence on federal charges in September. Speicher received a 42-month sentence in October.