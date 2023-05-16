MINNEAPOLIS — The man convicted of killing four people and dumping the bodies in rural Dunn County was sentenced to more than a century in prison.

The Associated Press, citing the St. Paul Pioneer Press, said Judge JaPaul Harris sentenced Antoine Suggs to consecutive life sentences totaling 103 years in prison. He was convicted in April of killing Jasmine Sturm, 30; Matthew Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30.