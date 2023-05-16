MINNEAPOLIS — The man convicted of killing four people and dumping the bodies in rural Dunn County was sentenced to more than a century in prison.
The Associated Press, citing the St. Paul Pioneer Press, said Judge JaPaul Harris sentenced Antoine Suggs to consecutive life sentences totaling 103 years in prison. He was convicted in April of killing Jasmine Sturm, 30; Matthew Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30.
The murders took place in September 2021. The bodies of the four victims were found dead of gunshot wounds in an SUV that was abandoned in a Dunn County cornfield near Sheridan. Reports at the time said the four were together in a St. Paul bar the night before the bodies were found.
Dunn County authorities appealed to the public for information as they searched for Suggs. Anyone with information was asked to contact law enforcement, though people were advised not to approach Suggs if they saw him.
The search for Suggs took place after Darren McWright, his father, was arrested in connection to the murders. McWright was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to helping Suggs dump the SUV and the bodies in Dunn County.
The AP reported Suggs told the judge at sentencing he was wrongfully convicted. Harris responded that Suggs showed no remorse or sympathy and “cast blame on others.”