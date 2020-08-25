CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man accused of his seventh drunken-driving offense failed to show up for his sentencing hearing Monday, and a warrant his been issued for his arrest.
Travis W. Hahn, 40, 2255 Wilson St., was arrested March 15, 2019, after police investigated calls that he was blasting his car horn in the middle of the night. Officers arrived at about 3:30 a.m. and located Hahn, who smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.
Online court records show Hahn was convicted of his sixth drunken driving offense in 2011.
Hahn was slated to enter a sentence Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs authorized a warrant for Hahn’s arrest.