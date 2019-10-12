CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Tilden resident who now lives in Rice Lake will remain incarcerated after he was charged last year with sexually assaulting two young girls, then vanished for nearly 10 months.
Richard A. Williams, 41, 115 Douglas St., was charged in May 2018 in Chippewa County Court with repeated sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual assault of a child.
However, a warrant was issued for his arrest in October 2018 when he failed to show up for a court appearance. He was finally apprehended and appeared in court Aug. 30 and was given a $2,500 cash bond.
On Thursday, Williams returned to court, where Judge Steve Gibbs reduced the cash bond to $1,000, with a requirement that Williams have no contact with females under the age of 18. Williams will return to court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 10.
According to the criminal complaint, two girls told authorities that Williams sexually assaulted them at his home on 11866 Highway Q in the town of Tilden. The older girl said she was assaulted in 2010, when she was 8. The younger girl said she was assaulted in summer 2012, when she was 5. Both girls said Williams touched them sexually under their clothing. The older girl also said she was forced to touch him in a sexual manner.