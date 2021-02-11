EAU CLAIRE — Market & Johnson will oversee construction of a new eight-figure Eau Claire County Highway Department facility.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee approved Market & Johnson to handle construction management for the new facility that will be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I.
Construction management firms were evaluated by five people based on seven factors: company profile and capability; experience and references of firm; experiences, qualifications and references of staff; proposed services; expected outcome/past performance/time schedule/other considerations; interview/presentation; and cost.
The maximum total evaluation score was 140, and Market & Johnson received an average score of 128.4, narrowly edging Miron Construction, which had an average score of 127.8. Market & Johnson estimated its construction management costs will be $708,750.
Greg Bowe, county purchasing manager, said the county has also narrowed its selection of an architectural and engineering firm from 13 to two. Bowe said interviews with the two finalists are tentatively scheduled to take place next week, and he aims for a decision to be made by the end of February.
Matt Theisen, county facilities director, said once an architectural and engineering firm is chosen, the county will meet with that firm and Market & Johnson to begin work.
The new facility is expected to bring all county highway vehicles and equipment under one roof and provide additional climate-controlled storage. Construction of the facility will cost an estimated $24 million. Design and construction will occur consecutively. All county operations are estimated to be fully moved into the new facility by May 2023.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for March 3.