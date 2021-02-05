EAU CLAIRE — A new visitor policy at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in northwest Wisconsin will allow people to bring one other person with them to either inpatient or outpatient visits.
It means that Mayo hospitals and clinics will allow patients to bring along one other person to any appointment, checkup or test.
Both the patient and the visitor will have to pass through screening and will be required to wear a mask, according to Mayo Clinic.
Mayo Clinic Health System began allowing one visitor per patient this week at hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, as well as all Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region.
Visitors should bring their own masks, but Mayo Clinic sites will provide one if visitors do not have a mask.
Children under 13, people who test positive for COVID-19 and are isolating at home, people with a pending COVID-19 test and people with COVID-19 symptoms won’t be allowed as visitors.
Patients who test positive for COVID-19, or who have a pending test, will not be allowed visitors.
(Mayo Clinic may allow exceptions to visitor restrictions for people receiving end-of-life care, pediatric patients and elderly patients who need assistance, according to the clinic. For a full list of exceptions, visit mayoclinic.org.)
Visiting hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the hospitals.
The new policy replaces Mayo Clinic’s no-visitor policy that began in October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.