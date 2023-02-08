EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and UW-Eau Claire announced via news release the renewal of a collaboration agreement that "fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community."
Mayo and the university first announced a five-year master collaborative agreement in 2017.
Since then, UW-Eau Claire stated, university faculty, staff and students have worked on more than 40 collaborative research projects with Mayo physicians and scientists spanning cardiology, pediatrics, oncology, interventional radiology and other specialties.
According to the university, the new agreement will extend the collaborative research initiative 10 years and add new avenues to expand opportunities for collaborative education across a range of disciplines.
The agreement also emphasizes a commitment to create transformative educational experiences and career opportunities for students to help meet workforce needs in the field of health care, the university added.
The initial 2017 agreement included the creation of the Blugold Biomedical Innovator Program for students pursuing careers in the health care or biomedical field. According to the university, this nationally competitive program receives nearly 200 applications annually for the 10 coveted scholarships.
Beginning with the 2023-2024 academic year, the university stated, the program will include a total of 40 students, all of whom will be embedded in research and innovation to gain real-life experience on their journey to becoming physicians, biomedical engineers, scientists and more.
"This agreement has already presented exciting opportunities for us to work together to help to improve the health and well-being of the residents of northwest Wisconsin," stated Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. "Mayo Clinic Health System and UW-Eau Claire share an enthusiasm for learning and discovery. I am very excited to see this work continue."
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt told the university the extension of the agreement ensures students will have one-of-a-kind research opportunities.
"UW-Eau Claire’s collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System has created remarkable undergraduate research opportunities for our students," Schmidt stated. "Extending this unique relationship opens doors for students, faculty and staff to develop knowledge and discover innovative solutions that can move Wisconsin forward."
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.