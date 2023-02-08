18400-20190227-IMPACT-Research-48.jpg

UW-Eau Claire students, from left, Lizzy Keena, Seth Subiaga, Caterra Leavens and Maddy Marasch make up a group presenting research at a Mayo Health IMPACT event.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and UW-Eau Claire announced via news release the renewal of a collaboration agreement that "fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community."

Mayo and the university first announced a five-year master collaborative agreement in 2017.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.