Enrollment growth projected for the second year in a row at McDonell Area Catholic Schools has expanded the kindergarten class of 2032 into a third section.
“This is very exciting for all of us,” MACS President Jeffrey Heinzen said in a news release. “Our marketing efforts continue to help promote our slogan ‘Witness the Difference’.”
With the addition of a third section, the system continues to provide kindergarten students a class size of 18 or less. This also brings the opportunity to offer a few additional openings yet to enroll for 2019-20.
The outgoing St. Charles Borromeo Primary School principal will be working with the newly announced Principal Eric Wedemeyer during the transition. The search for a new kindergarten teacher will start immediately.