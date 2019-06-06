State Department of Natural Resources staff and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress will host a public meeting Wednesday, June 19, regarding the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Eau Claire County.
The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Town Hall, N995 Highway H, Mondovi.
Members of the Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team will discuss recommendations for surveillance and management options in response to the detection of CWD in western Eau Claire County. In 2018, three wild deer tested positive for CWD in the towns of Brunswick and Drammen.
The Chippewa Valley CWD Advisory Team is an ad-hoc advisory panel made up of representatives of County Deer Advisory Councils for Eau Claire, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties. The team was formed in response to the CWD-positive deer that was discovered in Eau Claire County in March 2018. The purpose of the team is to serve as an advisory body to the DNR regarding local CWD surveillance and management.
DNR staff will provide information at the meeting about the results of local CWD testing efforts and discuss future recommendations to be considered by the advisory team. A public comment period will allow time for residents to provide feedback.
More information about CWD in Wisconsin is available by going to dnr.wi.gov and searching the keyword CWD.