Eau Claire and surrounding communities have scheduled Memorial Day celebrations.
The Memorial Day parade on Monday in Eau Claire will follow its traditional route, starting at Wilson Park on Barstow Street, continuing on Lake Street and ending on First Avenue at Owen Park at the UW-Eau Claire parking lot. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
Bands from North and Memorial high schools, and Northstar, DeLong and South middle schools, will perform in the parade.
Army veteran Dan Cavanaugh will be the featured speaker at a Memorial Day program after the parade at Boyd Band Shell in Owen Park. The names of deceased veterans will be read and the North High School band will provide music.
The community and all veterans organizations are invited to participate in a Memorial Day worship service at 10 a.m. today at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
The events are sponsored by the Eau Claire Patriotic Council.
Chippewa Falls
• The Chippewa Falls Memorial Day parade will start at 10:15 a.m. Monday at North Bridge and Willow streets and end at the Irvine Park Band Stand. Veterans, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are welcome to march in the parade.
A program will be held at the Band Stand in Irvine Park at 11 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Max Bergen, an Army Air Corps World War II veteran, POW and Purple Heart recipient. Other speakers include John Dienger, Jakeb Smiskey and Antolin Espinoza.
In other Chippewa County events, memorial programs will be at 11:45 a.m. today at Bateman Cemetery in the town of Lafayette, and at 9 a.m. Monday at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.
Menomonie
• The Menomonie Patriotic Council will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery near Lake Menomin in Menomonie. The guest speaker will be Lt. John Roosen, a Marine Corps and Navy veteran. Because of the length of the program, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The road to the cemetery closes at 9:30 a.m. and stays closed through the ceremony. In case of heavy rain, services will be moved to the Veterans Center of Menomonie, E4710 Highway BB, which vis two miles north of Menomonie on Highway 25.
Other Dunn County Memorial Day programs on Monday will be at 7:45 a.m. at Hay River Cemetery, 8:30 a.m. at Zion Cemetery, 9:15 a.m. at New Haven Cemetery, 9:45 a.m. at Connorsville Lutheran Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Chimney Rock, 11 a.m. at Hay River Town Hall, 11:30 a.m. at Wheeler Cemetery, 1 p.m. at Lucas Cemetery and 3 p.m. at Potters Field in Menomonie.
Neillsville
• A Memorial Day ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Monday at The Highground, a veterans memorial park about four miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. Guest speakers will be Jeff Bignell, the Gold Star Father of Scott Nagorski, and Jon Weiler, executive director of The Highground. At 11:30 a.m. at The Highground the names of Wisconsin residents who were killed or missing in action in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan will be read. At 2 p.m., the Memorial Day Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally will enter The Highground. Motorcycle routes are coming in from various areas of the state.