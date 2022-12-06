TAMPA, Fla. — Memorial High School graduate Sam Rechek said he doesn’t remember exactly how he first learned of Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act.”
It may have popped up in an emailed newsletter relating to free speech, he pondered. Regardless, he remembered exactly how it made him feel.
“When I read the bill for the first time, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is on the table,’” Rechek told the Leader-Telegram. “It pretty clearly tries to couch censorship in the language of antidiscrimination. And that doesn’t fly because of the Supreme Court’s precedents about academic freedom and free speech on campus.”
The Stop WOKE (Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees) Act, also called HB7, is a law that includes language prohibiting school instruction or workplace training that might make someone feel “guilt, anguish or other psychological distress” related to race, national origin or sex due to actions “committed in the past.”
Now a senior at South Florida University in Tampa, Fla., Rechek is taking a stand against what he deems to be a violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.
With the help of USF history professor Adriana Novoa and civil liberties group Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, Rechek filed a civil lawsuit against USF’s board of trustees, the Florida Board of Governors overseeing the university system and other state officials on Sept. 6.
The goal, Rechek said, is to halt the implementation of the law across all Florida universities.
On Nov. 17, Judge Mark Walker issued a preliminary injunction ordering the Florida Board of Governors of the State University System to cease taking steps to enforce the law. The injunction was not applied to USF’s board of trustees or other state officials.
Because this is a preliminary injunction — an order that restrains a person from beginning or continuing an action threatening or invading the legal right of another, or that compels a person to carry out a certain act — it is not a final ruling on the matter. The purpose is to “preserve the status quo before final judgment.”
Regardless, Rechek said the opinion is a small victory.
“We were vindicated at the trial court level,” he said. “The state has indicated that it intends to appeal.”
Next, Rechek said the case will be taken to the 11th Circuit Court in Atlanta, where arguments will be heard and Rechek hopes to once again see vindication.
“I know for a fact that there are professors breathing a sigh of relief now, here, because they don’t have to worry about adjusting their syllabi in the spring for fear of retribution from the state,” Rechek said.
Rechek — who is currently double majoring in philosophy and political science, and double minoring in history and economics — first became involved with the lawsuit through a former associate at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, where he had previously interned. He said he jumped at the opportunity to get involved when it presented itself.
Rechek’s passion for free speech and due process rights didn’t begin with the Stop WOKE Act, he explained. Throughout his entire college career, Rechek said he was a part of the “free speech world.”
Currently, Rechek serves as the president of USF’s First Amendment Forum, a student organization that he founded in 2019 during his freshman year. The organization is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Rechek is also a student advisor on due process rights for students accused of conduct violations at USF.
After college, Rechek said he hopes to become a lawyer.
“Two things seem to be true at the same time: First, Americans have a sense that we have a lot of issues that we have to work through,” Rechek said. “Things aren’t working. Government, corporations, wages, economy — there’s a lot that’s not working for Americans.
“The second thing that’s true is that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of things happening to make that better, and there isn’t a lot of productive conversation about it,” he continued. “So, the limited thing that I guess I can do while I’m here at campus is to try to promote skills of discourse that set up me and my peers to go out into the world and change that trend.”