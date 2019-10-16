Two men are accused of beating another man at the bus transfer station in downtown Eau Claire.
Armecco A. Flemino, 25, of Minneapolis, and Miguel J. Jones, 28, of Eau Claire, were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
Flemino is also charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cash bails of $1,000 were set for Flemino and Jones. As a condition of bail, they cannot have contact with the victim.
Flemino and Jones return to court Nov. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report of a man bleeding at the bus transfer station in the 400 block of South Farwell Street at 5:50 p.m. Saturday.
Police arrived to find a man with a nose injury. Blood spatter was scattered across the floor inside the bus transfer station.
The man said he was jumped and assaulted by two men who had come in asking for something they had lost.
The men then tried picking a fight with the first man and his friends.
The men then left, returned a short time later and started beating on the first man.
The first man said he was slammed to the ground, lost consciousness for a short time and did not recall exactly what happened.
The first man said he was experiencing the most pain in his chest area.
A witness said the first man told the other two men that he didn’t have what they were looking for. The first man told them to stop harassing him and his friends.
The witness said the other man exited the waiting area, came back in a short time later and beat the first man.
Cameras at the bus transfer station recorded the altercation.
Officers found the suspects, identified as Flemino and Jones, at the Direct Store on Madison Street.
Jones said he was outside the waiting area when the altercation began and went inside to help Flemino.
Jones said he did not know what started everything.
Flemino had a methamphetamine pipe and marijuana in his possession when he was arrested.
Flemino had signature bonds for four pending felony cases in Chippewa County.