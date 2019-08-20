Two of three men accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Eau Claire student in March at an Eau Claire apartment have the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.
The woman told police she believed the three men intentionally tried to get her drunk before the sexual contact occurred.
Alexander E. Pinero, 19, 1426 E. Lexington Blvd., and Alexi J. Gloodt, 21, 1207 S. Dewey St., each pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.
A felony count of second-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana were dismissed for both men.
As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the fourth-degree sexual assault charge against Pinero and Gloodt will be dismissed if they pay a $250 fine, commit no new crimes, have no contact with the victim and undergo alcohol and other drug, and sex offender assessments.
Co-defendant Logan D. Allen, 21, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced to five years of probation for two felony counts of false imprisonment, two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire police she was the victim of a sexual assault by three men at an apartment on West Grand Avenue.
The woman said she met Allen on the Tinder app about two to three weeks earlier and had been talking to him via Snapchat.
The woman met with Allen on March 5 at his residence. They had consensual sex that day and talked nearly every day after that on Snapchat.
Allen contacted her on the evening of Saturday, March 16, Allen asked the woman to hang out with him at his friend’s apartment on Grand Avenue.
The woman assumed she was being invited to a party by Allen. But when she got inside, she discovered it was just Allen and two other men, later identified as Gloodt and Pinero.
The woman said she didn’t feel right about the situation but decided to stay and hang out.
The woman and the three men listened to music and played a drinking game. The woman said she got drunk and believed the men were intentionally getting her intoxicated.
The woman believes she never blacked out from drinking too much.
The three men then separately had sexual contact with the woman.
The woman said things were “fuzzy” and everything started to “blend together.”
The woman eventually called a Lyft driver to take her back to her dorm room.
The woman then went to work and became upset, sick and scared of what happened to her.
She told police she did not want to have sex at any point while she was at the apartment with the three men.
The woman underwent a sexual assault exam at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Allen told police the woman had sex with him and his friends. He said when he and the woman had sex, it was consensual.