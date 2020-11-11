EAU CLAIRE — The man initially thought it was a joke when he received the phone call.
The year was 1998, and Jim Page II’s father took a call from a recently retired local pastor inquiring about attending the upcoming Packers-Vikings Monday night game in Green Bay. After realizing the offer was valid, father and son quickly accepted.
The invite came from Gordon Thorpe, a pastor for more than two decades at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire who had Packers season tickets. The Page family was actively involved at the church and, though Thorpe had stepped down two years prior, kept in touch with the former pastor.
The three of them made the trip to Lambeau Field for the Pages’ first NFL game, which the Vikings won 37-24. The result pleased Page’s father, while Thorpe left disappointed.
“The joke was it was a very quiet ride home, because my dad is an adamant Vikings fan,” Page said.
Thorpe’s generosity and friendliness were hallmarks of his character, so providing a couple of tickets to a prime-time contest was nothing new, even if it took the Pages a moment to believe it.
Thorpe is glad Page and his dad had a good time at the Packers game, saying he enjoyed good-natured discussions with the elder Page about the football teams.
“We’ve had so much fun over the years,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe led the way to the younger Page’s first NFL game, and Page has also followed in Thorpe’s professional footsteps. Page was a pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for nine years and now serves in Green Bay, the same city where Thorpe served in the 1960s and ‘70s and where they watched Brett Favre and Co. face a young Randy Moss more than two decades ago.
Page is currently a pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Green Bay, part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He and his family moved there this July after living in Florida for a few years.
He was born and raised in Eau Claire and grew up attending services at Grace Lutheran, where Thorpe was co-pastor. Page is one of at least five people Thorpe baptized who are now pastors. Thorpe also confirmed Page and was part of the young man’s life up through a baccalaureate Mass celebrating Page and his classmates’ high school graduation.
Thorpe retired in 1996 after serving Grace Lutheran for 21 years. Before that, Thorpe served Trinity Lutheran Church in Green Bay for 10 years. Thorpe also unknowingly served as a role model for the young Page: a pastor who was personable, detail-oriented and preached about relevant topics.
Page called Thorpe a gregarious and entertaining speaker who used pathos in an effective manner, something Page has tried to emulate.
“He was the first pastor I ever witnessed that preached with emotion,” Page said. “If he preached about death, he would get teary-eyed and even choked up at the pulpit … He was very theatrical at times, in a positive way. Sometimes pastors can be so boring, and Gordie always kept it interesting.”
Thorpe was known far and wide. Page recalled working at a regional conference in Plover when he was in seminary school. When Page mentioned he was from Eau Claire, a pastor from northern Minnesota asked if Page knew of Thorpe. Page said yes, and even though the Minnesota pastor had never been to Eau Claire, he had heard great things about Thorpe.
Despite Thorpe’s popularity and wide-ranging recognition, he always worked to connect with people. After church services over the years, Thorpe asked Page questions about school and baseball, showing he cared about the young man’s life.
“He always made the extra effort,” Page said. “It meant a lot to me as a kid.”
Thorpe said Page was a well-mannered youth, and he was thrilled to hear Page was attending seminary school.
Their relationship came full circle a few years ago when Page was back in Eau Claire and preached at Grace Lutheran for one day. When he stood to face the congregation, there sat Thorpe and his family, an unexpected gesture that carried significance to Page.
“When you walk in and see a familiar face you have a history with … that was pretty awesome,” Page said.
From the church pew to the bleachers at Lambeau, Page said, Thorpe exemplified what a pastor should be and was someone whose example was worth following.
“He’s a saint in my eyes,” Page said.