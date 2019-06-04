MENOMONIE — The Menomonie Baseball Association will be able to sell beer at two home tournaments the next two weekends.
The Menomonie City Council voted to grant the MBA a temporary Class B beer license for Friday through Sunday and June 14-16.
Local baseball groups in Lake Hallie and the town of Seymour have sold beer as a fundraiser for several years, said MBA president Joel Verdon.
“We see a lot of carry-ins coming. We want to capture those sales and regulate who’s drinking and who’s not drinking,” Verdon said.
The tournament is over by 8 p.m. each night, so beer would not be sold in the late evening, Verdon said.
This year the MBA will sell beer, beverages and food out of the Wakanda Park Lions Pavilion to ease congestion, Verdon said. Only licensed bartenders will be allowed to sell the beer.
Council member Jan Traxler asked about keeping beer consumption in a fenced-in area, but Public Works Director Randy Eide said alcohol consumption is allowed in Wakanda Park as a whole.
The council also voted to allow the MBA to close a portion of Game Park Road between baseball diamonds three, four and five during both June home tournaments.
Vehicles driving on the road between the diamonds are a risk to parents and children during the tournaments, Verdon said.
“We bring about 1,000 parents and kids in for those home tournaments,” Verdon told the council. “It’s a huge safety concern and we’ve seen way too many close calls in the past.”
The MBA will barricade the portion of the road around 7 a.m. and remove the barricades around 7 p.m., according to its road closure application.
Council grants liquor license, amendment
Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., Menomonie, will be able to sell alcoholic beverages through its website in a program where customers can order groceries online and pick up the products at the store.
The council Monday granted an amendment to Marketplace’s liquor license premise.
“It’s basically the same thing we’re already allowing Walmart to do, as far as selling liquor at their grocery online pickup area,” council member Jeff Luther said.
The council also voted to give a Class B Beer and Class C wine license to Yamato Japanese Cuisine, 1320 N. Broadway St., Menomonie.