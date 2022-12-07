MENOMONIE — After years of serving as a faith leader and community advocate, Scott Sacrey, a resident of Bloomer, formerly of Michigan, has been appointed center director of Menomonie’s Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
Sacrey, whose duties as director began in mid-November, has lived in the Chippewa Valley for nearly five years, serving as lead pastor for The Fountain Church of Bloomer.
In his 17 years of professional service, Sacrey also worked for Love INC (In the Name of Christ), a nonprofit that serves marginalized and low-income families, and he was a board member for the Flint Grassroots Initiative, which formed in response to the Flint, Mich., water crisis.
“I’ve spent most of my life working with families, whether they’re in an immediate crisis or just also working with them in meeting needs in family assistance,” Sacrey told the Leader-Telegram.
When Sacrey learned of the directorship opening at the Menomonie Boys and Girls Club, he said he “fell in love” with the idea of it after researching the programming the organization offered to the community.
Though he has never worked for a Boys and Girls Club before, Sacrey said he’s eager to learn more about the organization and work with the community to promote the club’s newly established second location at Menomonie Middle School, 920 21st St. SE.
“Scott’s experience and skills help our current needs at the Club and in our communities, including supporting academic learning and developing mental health resiliency for youth,” said Boys and Girls Club Director of Operations Roxie Schmidt in a news release.
Sacrey said he anticipates his biggest challenge in the coming months will be communication. He wants the community to understand what differentiates the Menomonie Boys and Girls Club from similar organizations, and he said emphasizing the club’s “excellent” programming is an important part of that.
And the area’s youth, he added, motivate him even further to run programs that are better than ever before.
“There’s just something about working with younger people, a new generation, the future of our offices, our businesses,” Sacrey said. He added with a laugh, “I just find it a lot more fun to work with youth than sometimes adults.”
Sacrey and his wife, Tressa, have three children of their own: Brian (13), Kara (10) and Elijah (7), the Boys and Girls Club news release states. When Sacrey is not busy at the club, the release continues, he can be found completing projects around his house, playing guitar or planning his next family vacation to warmer climates.
