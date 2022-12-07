New boys and girls club director - Menomonie

Scott Sacrey assumed his role as center director for the Menomonie branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley on Nov. 14.

MENOMONIE — After years of serving as a faith leader and community advocate, Scott Sacrey, a resident of Bloomer, formerly of Michigan, has been appointed center director of Menomonie’s Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Sacrey, whose duties as director began in mid-November, has lived in the Chippewa Valley for nearly five years, serving as lead pastor for The Fountain Church of Bloomer.

