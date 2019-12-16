Contracts with the firefighters and battalion chiefs were approved Monday by the Menomonie City Council.
The council voted to approve collective bargaining agreements through 2022 with the Menomonie Battalion Chiefs and Menomonie Professional Firefighters Local 1697 at its meeting on Monday.
The agreement with the battalion chiefs includes wage increases of a compounded 10.5% increase in 2020 and 5.5% increase in 2021. There was a 3.5% increase in 2019.
In exchange, a 0.5% contribution by the city to post-employment health insurance plans was eliminated. Payments into the Wisconsin Retirement System will also now be required. Public safety employees had been exempt from paying into WRS before, City Administrator Lowell Prange said. Prange said the new requirement for contributions into WRS is why the wage increases appear significant.
Elimination of post-employment health insurance payments and WRS contributions are also included in the agreement with firefighters union. In addition, the number of employees who can be on vacation at any one time was reduced from three to two.
“This is a good agreement for both groups,” Menomonie Fire Chief Jack Baus said. “It takes care of things for a few years. It takes care of some items that both the union and battalion chiefs have been looking for, as well as the city.”
After serving as fire chief for more than 14 years, Baus will be retiring. He began in the the role in August 2005.
Construction damage
The council also voted to reimburse a resident following claims of damaged property during construction on 13th Street East.
Gary and Sandi Borgmeyer were reimbursed $1,038.28 following a claim of broken windows following construction at the corner of 13th Street East and Wilson Avenue in the summer of 2018.
The claim was denied by the insurance companies for both Haas Sons — the primary contractor — and the city. Mayor Randy Knaack said this is a chance to back city residents.
“We really need to stand behind our citizens and I would support this,” Knaack said. “I think it’s important to support our citizens. You all are citizens and you’d want the city to support you, I think, also.”
Director of Public Works Randy Eide said construction crews hit rock on the hillside and it needed more hammering by an excavator to install a storm water pipe. Reimbursing residents doesn’t mean the city is admitting to any wrong, Eide said, but just paying what city officials believe the contractor should have paid.