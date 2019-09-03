The Menomonie city council Tuesday approved an ordinance amendment prohibiting graffiti and requiring its removal.
The change in the ordinance was at the request of the police department to address graffiti on public and private spaces downtown.
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said the department wants to have the option to cite those who participate in applying graffiti, instead of arresting them for criminal charges.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is minimized the types of offenses to eliminate the stigma of criminal offenses that go on a person’s record,” Atkinson said.
The change in ordinance would also ask buildings with graffiti on them for multiple years to clean off the markings.
For violating the ordinance, the fine would equate to about $165, Atkinson said. The fine could be given to the person who causes the graffiti or the owner of the property who refuses to clean it up.
A business owner can ask for more time to clean up graffiti, according to the ordinance.
“What we would like to see is positive movement when it comes to cleaning the buildings so that way we can beautify the downtown,” Atkinson said.
A motion was approved to purchase Rectangular Rapid-Flash Beacons for the 8th Street East intersections of Crescent Street and Main Street East.
The beacons are crosswalk signs with lights to alert drivers of pedestrians wanting to cross the street.
The poles are in place and the power is available for installation, said Randy Eide, city director of public works.
“Right now both these locations have overhead flashing lights, but I think it’s just in the background for a lot of drivers, they just don’t see it,” Eide said. “This, we hope, (will) get pedestrians engaged to be an active participant in crossing, not just walking out there.”
The proposal from TAPCO, which manufactures the street signs, would come at a cost of $20,560. The city would be charge of installing the beacons, which Eide said could happen prior to winter.
The council also adopted a change to an ordinance to amend fire extinguisher and smoke detector requirements for homeless shelters.
The council passed a request from S&H Investments to rezone an apartment complex to multiple-family residential district zoning on to the Plan Commission.
The complex is located on 8th Street, and S&H is looking to change two of the five-bedroom units to four two-bedroom units.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack raised concerns about fallout of spot zoning, so the council moved to get consideration from the planning commission.
The next council meeting is slated for Sept. 16.