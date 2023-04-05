meno-le-web.jpg

Law enforcement agencies in Dunn County use Chippewa Valley Technical College in Menomonie for training purposes.

 CVTC photo

MENOMONIE — “Hi, my name is Kayla,” Menomonie Police Officers Kayla Tisol, an investigator, said. “I work with the police department. We received a call because you’re crying in the hallway. Can you put the knife down?”

This is how Tisol and her partner Kelly Pollock, a lieutenant, approached Dalton Dey as he sat sobbing in a corner of the Menomonie Chippewa Valley Technical College building, holding a realistic-looking knife in his hands.