A Menomonie man was ordered Tuesday to serve a year in jail and more than seven years of probation for causing mental harm to a four-year-old girl.
Chase D.L. Johnson, 27, was convicted in Dunn County in November of felony causing mental harm to a child.
Also in November, prosecutors dismissed a count of first-degree child sex assault-sexual contact with a person under 13.
According to a criminal complaint, a then-four-year-old girl said Johnson had sexual contact with her at a Menomonie residence in February 2018.
Johnson admitted he was addicted to sex and pornography but denied having sexual contact with the girl, according to the complaint.
Johnson’s attorney Joel Larimore Tuesday recommended less than a year of jail. Johnson took a plea deal partially so the girl wouldn’t have to testify at a jury trial, Larimore said.
“I think it’s important to note this is a different charge ... he’s being sentenced on causing emotional harm to a child,” Larimore said.
“I really want to spend this time to focus on my sobriety and focus on changing my mistakes and my past,” Johnson said.
Judge James Peterson withheld Johnson’s sentence, instead giving him a year in the Dunn County Jail and the maximum length of probation, seven years and six months.
Johnson will have Huber work release privileges during his jail time.
During jail and probation, Johnson cannot have or access pornography; must be employed or in school full-time; must register as a sex offender; and cannot have contact with the girl, the girl’s mother or unsupervised minors.
The mental harm charge was “a compromise from the sexual assault allegations that were made,” Peterson noted. If Johnson breaks his probation conditions, he faces a sentence of “a very long time.”
“You know what you’re facing, Mr. Johnson, if your probation is revoked,” Peterson said.
Johnson must also pay $518 in court costs and pay for uninsured costs of counseling for the girl.