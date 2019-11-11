Students at Menomonie High School soon could have the opportunity to earn an associate degree while still in high school.
The district is working on an embedded associate degree program through Chippewa Valley Technical College, Brian Seguin, the district's director of instruction, assessment and 4K programing, said at Monday’s Menomonie school board meeting.
“We have the ability in a four-year window of time that a student could not only earn their high school diploma at Menomonie High School but also earn that two-year associate's degree through CVTC,” Seguin said.
Several courses that are currently available to students that are earning high school and post-secondary credits overlap with the business management program CVTC offers, Seguin said. By completing the program at the high school, students would earn a two-year business management associate degree from CVTC.
“We do have students that are doing some of this, but to make it more accessible and bring it in our school district, we think it will be more accessible than it is now,” district administrator Joe Zydowsky said.
Student would take a combination of on-site courses offered by the high school along with taking courses with CVTC staff brought in to teach areas in which the district doesn’t have staff in place or certified.
“The reason why we chose business management as the starting point is that’s an area that we have the largest number of transcripted credits that align with an existing program,” Seguin said.
The low-end capacity of the program would be about 12 to 15 students. Most districts set a capacity limit near 20 students. The River Falls and Eau Claire school districts already have an embedded degree program in place, Seguin said.
Board member Heather Klanderman said it’s a situation where the students, district and CVTC all win.
“This is a great starting point,” Klanderman said. “I look at this as a steppingstone for maybe some students if they do pursue a four-year degree in helping with the student loan that students have in the future.”
CVTC also has guaranteed transfer credit agreements with the UW System, Seguin added.
Seguin said they are looking to bring the program into the course proposals for next year. Conversation would begin with current eighth-grade students when they begin the enrollment process for their first year of high school.
The district is also looking into other areas where current course work aligns with post-secondary programming. The district has investigated embedded technical diplomas. It wouldn’t be an associate degree, but in some cases current class work is close to matching a technical diploma, Seguin said. The district has been looking into that option for technology education.
Machine tool and certified nursing assistant are programs where the district is close to offering an embedded technical diploma program.
“We have a CNA Academy in place at the high school and we’re very close to having students be able to complete the course work that would allow them to be on the wait list for that program as well,” Seguin said.
Students would also be able to join the program later in their high school careers, so even if they didn't complete course work before graduation they could complete a degree by earning remaining credits at CVTC or another technical college, Seguin said.
The district would pay the tuition cost per student, and CVTC would cover the cost of its instructors. The district is already paying for students earning early college credit through the “Start College Now” programming and this type of embedded program would fit in line with that, Seguin said.
“Upon completion it would be viewed no different than had the student gone through the program at CVTC,” Seguin said.