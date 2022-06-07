MENOMONIE — The annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Community Foundation of Dunn County and Downtown Menomonie Inc. is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dunn County Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony, which will include a flag retirement and dedication of 14 new bricks, also will be livestreamed on the Downtown Menomonie Inc. Facebook page.

The memorial at 201-299 Sixth Ave. East in downtown Menomonie, was dedicated on Flag Day in 2000.