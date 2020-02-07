MENOMONIE — School board candidates have varied viewpoints about developing technology in Menomonie classrooms.
Seven candidates participated in a school board forum this week hosted by the League of Women Voters-Chippewa Valley.
Incumbents Dan Paulson, Amy Riddle-Swanson and Health Klanderman are being challenged for their seats by Tanya Husby, Josh Risler, Sandy White and Charlie Schneider. A Feb. 18 primary will reduce the field to six candidates for the three seats in the April 7 general election.
Schneider and Risler fully support the idea of embracing technology in the classroom.
“The reality is this is the slowest computer that the kids today will ever use,” Schneider said as he held up his cellphone. “I don’t think we should fight it. I think we should embrace it.”
It’s important, Schneider said, that the board also be advocates for broadband access. While outside activities are an important part of a child’s life, technology should be used as much as possible to improve student achievement, he said.
Risler was disappointed to learn that YouTube is blocked at school. The website is filled with many how-to videos, he said, that can be used as a great learning tool
“It’s such a valuable resource and tool that I think we need to better integrate how we view technology into the learning atmosphere, and I think we could actually do that more,” he said.
Klanderman said technology should be embraced as the use of devices is the future of education. She also said balance is key.
“We grew up with encyclopedias, students now have computers to do (research),” Klanderman said, “so let’s show them the correct and proper way of how to do that research, and that will help them in their career, in their future and showing what is a good source, what is a bad source, what is good site, (and) what is a bad site.”
Riddle-Swanson also supported the value of technology education. All students from grades 6-12 are assigned Chromebook computers. With the world changing, kids need to understand how to use technology properly, she said.
Students need to learn the proper etiquette for using devices and it’s key to balance its use with other learning strategies, she said.
“It’s about educating our students to use it properly,” Riddle-Swanson said.
Teachers are becoming increasingly more knowledgeable in the ways they can use technology in their classrooms, and it’s important to teach kids how to be technology literate, Paulson said. Despite the value of using technology, the schools can’t forget about the value of outdoor learning. Paulson said recess time is important for physical activity, and the district should continue to seek opportunities to learn at the school forest.
White also mentioned the value of using the environmental center as a learning opportunity. Getting outdoors also gets kids to think creatively and get them more engaged in their environment during a time when sustainability and being good stewards of the land is a growing concern for some.
“We want our children to develop to be critical thinkers, and so we need to have balance,” White said.
Husby spent a three-year term on the school board beginning in 2012. During this time it was decided that cellphones would be allowed in classrooms at the middle school.
“I was on the board when the middle school decided to allow cellphones in the classroom, and I’m proud to say I was very against it,” Husby said. “With that I’m super excited to see that they are now no longer at the middle school and what a positive atmosphere it has been.”
The candidates also answered questions regarding social-emotional learning, attracting and retaining teachers and staff, the role between the board and administration and what the board and administration should do about allegations of bullying.