MENOMONIE — The Menomonie school board is looking at its options to best spend a budget surplus of $213,000.
Superintendent Joe Zydowsky emailed board members and staff two weeks ago asking for suggestions. At Monday’s meeting, the superintendent said the four most requested options were: add a staff member for intervention support, hire a science Olympiad coach at the elementary level, increase site budgets (although this will most likely be considered after the budget is finalized in October), and add a teaching budget for each classroom of $100, which would total about $25,000.
Zydowsky said the latter option would be easy and quick to implement, with the funding readily available and the staff fully aware of how to use the money, such as for upgraded equipment/supplies.
“With board support, that’s something we could budget for and get started at the beginning of the school year,” Zydowsky said. “This way teachers could maximize any effect this would have as early on as possible in the classroom. I think it would be a good option.”
The options will be brought back to the board at a later date.
The board also discussed a request from the Wausau school board for the Menomonie board to support a resolution to ban all discriminatory mascots, symbols, images, nicknames and titles associated with Native Americans. The Wausau board plans to present the resolution to the state.
Board member David Styer said he opposes the Wausau resolution, as it features gray areas in its wording that may not reflect the views of the Menomonie area.
“To be honest, I’m not in favor of it,” Styer said. “We’ve had a long history here in Menomonie, going back to when the Indian logo was removed at the high school, and there has been a lot of controversy ever since then. We made the decision to go with the Mustang instead of the Indian logo, so I think something like this should be left to each individual school and school district. I don’t think we should be in a position of saying it is right or wrong to anyone for using any logo or name, because it is so local. I think Menomonie should stay out of it.”
Board member Jim Swanson expressed his support, saying this is a good trend happening nationally and locally for years now, so to not support the resolution would be an act of “bigotry.” Swanson said what happens in Menomonie affects other areas in the state and nation because how the schools represent themselves in other communities affects those areas.
The board plans to vote at a future meeting on whether to support the resolution.
The next Menomonie school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5.