MENOMONIE -- Menomonie schools Superintendent Joe Zydowsky on Monday shared a report on bullying and harassment with the school board.
At an Oct. 14 meeting, district students expressed concern with the school’s policies on bullying.
Zydowsky said middle and high school principals talked individually with each student who spoke at the last meeting, and met with student groups at the schools to hear concerns and get some ideas of how the district can improve.
“Obviously (addressing concerns of bullying is) something that is extremely important and something we have prioritized, but something that we have to continue to work towards,” Zydowsky said.
The report was also shared with the diversity committee at its meeting last week.
Zydowsky on Monday recorded a short video message detailing the need to continue to build a positive school culture. The clip will soon be viewed by all students from grades six through 12 in the district, which will then include a classroom discussion on the message.
“All of the students in our community deserve a safe space and a welcoming environment in our schools,” Zydowsky said.
He also provided ways students can report incidents of harassment and bullying. These efforts are for all students, Zydowsky added.
The board approved earlier this year the addition of several school counselors, which Zydowsky said was a positive step.
A couple of years ago, the board’s diversity committee put together an inventory of ways the district is prioritizing diversity and social-emotional learning. Zydowsky recommended that this be done again and then an action plan can be brought before the board. This could then be part of the district’s work plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“The purpose of that is not to push it off,” Zydowsky said, “but to have a systematic approach and to collaborate and communicate with so many of the people in our classrooms on the frontline that really are going to be the ones that are going to be making the heavy lifting on this.”
Although one instance of bullying is too many, Zydowsky said, he also clarified that a majority of students don’t have issues following school policies on bullying and harassment.
“I don’t want people walking out of here thinking that there’s some sort of epidemic in Menomonie,” Zydowsky said. “I do think we have great people and our staff do a great job of supervision.”
Budget adopted
The board unanimously voted Monday to approve the 2019-20 budget and tax levy. Following official enrollment numbers, state aid was determined and the final budget was completed.
Property valuation of the district was also conducted. The property value of the district increased by more than 5%, while the tax rate dropped, Zydowsky said.
Also, nine students from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Menomonie qualified for the state’s Private School Choice Program, and Zydowsky said more than $64,000 of state aid for the district will go to the private school.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 11 at the district’s administrative service center.