The Menomonie City Council on Monday night approved resolutions to allow temporary alcohol licenses in most city parks and to grant a tax break to help a business expand.
The panel also considered giving a new name to a longstanding holiday.
Wakanda Park is now the only public park in Menomonie where open alcoholic beverage containers can be carried or consumed, but a new resolution is going to change that landscape.
In a unanimous vote, the council adopted a resolution calling for all parks except Fowlers Court Park to allow the issuance of temporary beer and wine licenses. Fowlers Court Park is not included in the new resolution, as it remains focused on hosting family activities.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack said the resolution does not inherently allow alcohol to be bought and sold in parks, but rather opens the opportunity for special circumstances to be accommodated.
“Any request would have to come before the council,” Knaack said. “This doesn’t just open things up. We would still have to confirm it and any requests for it.”
Menomonie area business Bill’s Distributing also had the landscape of their business change Monday night. A proposed tax incremental district development agreement was approved by the council, allowing the business to expand over the coming years.
A TID agreement is one that allows the city to tax the new property based on the current value of the property for a number years during the construction of a new structure. This lessens the cost on the expanding business and allows for the company to expand with less financial pressure. After the construction is complete and the TID expires, the business is then charged taxes based on the area’s newly assessed worth.
The beverage distribution company is now set to add 60,000 square feet to its business and is expected to add 30 to 40 employees in the coming years. The TID agreement will only remain intact if the company complies with city and council regulations by June 30, 2021.
The council also voted unanimously in support of a motion to draft a resolution to adopt Indigenous People’s Day in place of Columbus Day for a vote at a future Menomonie City Council meeting. The motion comes after the Eau Claire City Council recently approved a similar resolution.
About 20 Menomonie area community members attended the meeting to encourage the newly renamed holiday, as they feel the history surrounding Christopher Columbus and his actions toward Native American tribes is not representative of American values in 2019.
Although the motion to draft a proposed resolution was approved unanimously, one council member did ask for an abstention from the vote. Councilman Eric Sutherland said replacing Columbus Day in Menomonie isn’t something he actively opposes, but he worries it may start the community on a slippery slope to redefining the community’s history.
“I don’t oppose this, but I do have a concern that when you start erasing things, whether it is good or bad, is it the right thing to do?” Sutherland said. “We remove Columbus from our history, but where does it end? I’m not defending Columbus or what he did as the history is there, but I have to abstain from this. Certainly Native Americans deserve everything we can give them in terms of respect and what they’ve brought to our culture, but I’m just concerned.”
The council will bring the newly drafted proposed resolution to the meeting for a vote in the coming weeks.