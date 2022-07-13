EAU CLAIRE — Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said Wednesday that frustration was the key reason he and his wife, Barbara, decided he should enter the race.
After a two-day “Michels Freedom Tour” of Wisconsin that culminated with an appearance at B&B Electric in Eau Claire, he said many Wisconsin residents share that sentiment.
“People are frustrated or concerned about the direction of the country; they’re concerned about the direction of Wisconsin and they’re ready for a change,” Michels said. “The polling says that as well.
“But I’m telling you, everywhere I go, people are frustrated.”
As an Army veteran and co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., Michels, 59, bills himself as a political outsider. During the campaign stop in Eau Claire to around 60 onlookers, he gave an animated speech that laid out his stance on a host of hot-button issues:
• On abortion: “We will protect the unborn.”
• On gun control: “We will protect Second Amendment rights.”
• On election issues such as out-of-state donations, ballot boxes and ballot harvesting: “I will make sure we have election integrity in the U.S.”
• On “backing the blue” and “backing the badge”: “We will have rule of law once again in Wisconsin.”
• On the issue of welfare: “Right now there’s a culture of it’s OK to be lazy.”
Michels has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson. A Marquette Law School Poll in late June showed 27% of Republican primary voters supporting Michels and 26% backing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. The two appear to be in the lead of a four-candidate race. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 election.
Michels on Wednesday also addressed his positions on education.
“We’ll bring competition into the education workplace,” he said, through universal school choice.
He added that the answer to improving public education is not to just throw more money at the problems, which requires a “deep dive on every state agency,” and that vocational skills should begin to be taught in high school.
Michels said the key difference between him and Kleefisch is his experience in the business sphere. But he acknowledged his true opponent in his first words to the Eau Claire crowd.
“Let’s talk about this race to beat Tony Evers,” he said, later adding, “I’m going to turn Madison upside down.”