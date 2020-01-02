The Micon Cinemas Downtown Budget theater in Eau Claire will likely be closed three weeks after the boiler stopped working Tuesday afternoon.
“The steam boiler just died on New Year’s Eve,” said general manager Dan Olson. “We’re looking at options and getting parts. We’re getting bids and looking at what our best option is.”
Olson said that realistically, it will take three weeks for the theater to re-open. Bringing in space heaters to keep the building open isn’t a viable option. He said it was already in the 50s in the building on Thursday, even though temperatures were moderate, in the 30s, outside. So, they have brought in several space heaters just to keep the pipes from freezing, but it would be too uncomfortable to watch a movie there.
“It was 20-plus years old; it was just a matter of time,” Olson said. “We want it to be done right, so it can last.”