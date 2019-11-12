After more than two decades on the Eau Claire County Board, Sue Miller will step down from her position Friday.
Miller is moving out of her home in central Eau Claire to a new residence in Altoona and must resign from her position. Miller represented District 22 on the board for more than 25 years in two separate stints, beginning in 1991. Before that, she worked on Democratic political campaigns.
Miller said running for an elected position felt like a natural progression, one she came to thoroughly appreciate.
“It turned out to be one of the better decisions I’ve made in my life,” Miller said.
To fill her vacancy, the County Board will appoint a supervisor for a few months before next April’s election. Applications for the open seat are due by the end of November. Applicants will be interviewed by County Board Chairman Nick Smiar and the Administration Committee by Dec. 10 and will be brought to the County Board for approval Dec. 17.
Miller grew up in Chilton and moved to Eau Claire in 1969 to attend college. Other than four years living away from the Chippewa Valley, she has resided in the area ever since. Miller considers Eau Claire her home because of the numerous friends and colleagues she has made along the way.
When she was elected to the County Board in the early ‘90s, Miller had an idea of what to expect but did not totally anticipate the complexity of the supervisor position. Miller said a main challenge over the years involved explaining to residents the role of a County Board member and how it is separate from Eau Claire City Council.
Miller served as a supervisor for 17 consecutive years before losing her re-election bid in 2008. She regained her position in 2010, narrowly winning as a write-in candidate, and has held the supervisor spot for the past nine years.
“I was delighted that I snuck in there,” Miller said of the 2010 election. “I kept referring to it as a ‘stealth campaign.’”
Miller led and served on many county committees over the years. She is currently chair of the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Council, vice chair of the Aging and Disability Resource Council and a member of the Human Resources Committee. Miller cited keeping the Eau Claire County Jail in its current location and working on alternative to incarceration as some of her proudest accomplishments during her tenure as supervisor.
During the Nov. 7 Judiciary and Law Enforcement Council meeting, Supervisor Sandra McKinney said Miller served as a great mentor and thanked Miller for her welcoming attitude.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie thanked Miller for her years of service and said he had the privilege of being on the board with her for more than 20 years.
“She has done a marvelous job for this county,” Wilkie said.
“Thank you,” Miller responded, her eyes welling. “This is one of the toughest moves I’ve had to make.”
Miller said leaving District 22 occurred quicker than she hoped. She would have liked to finish out her supervisor term next April, but Miller views the move as a new life chapter. She plans to be involved with organizations like the ADRC in some capacity in the future, likely in a citizen position.
Miller appreciated the County Board’s deliberative process and will miss working with supervisor colleagues and county staff members.
“We have such a good working board,” Miller said. “...We agree to disagree, but we still walk out laughing and joking with each other, and we get stuff accomplished.”