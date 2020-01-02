CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man accused of punching and choking his girlfriend at Rock Fest near Cadott pleaded guilty to battery Thursday in Chippewa County court.
Norbert J. Tacner, 38, of Evansville, Minn., also was charged with strangulation and suffocation, and disorderly conduct. Those charges were read in and dismissed.
Judge James Isaacson ordered Tacner to pay a $443 fine.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident occurred in the camping area at Rock Fest on July 18. Neighbors told Tacner that a woman with him had sexual relations with one of them. The woman denied the sexual acts occurred.
Tacner “struck her, behind her right ear, with a closed fist,” then he grabbed her by the throat. Tacner told her, “I’ll choke you till you pass out.” Officers observed red marks on her neck.
When interviewed by police, Tacner said she had punched him in the face. He admitted they both had been drinking alcohol.