RIVER FALLS — Neal Broten, a former National Hockey League and 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey player, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Pierce County, according to jail records.
The 59-year-old River Falls resident was taken into custody at 9:24 p.m. Citations filed in Pierce County Traffic Court include possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failing to stop at stop sign. He was released from jail at 8:47 a.m. Monday.
According to court records, his initial appearance for the traffic citations is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at the Pierce County Courthouse in Ellsworth.
A phone call to Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove was not immediately returned.
“It’s too soon to get the details; we don’t have reports or a file on him yet,” said Debbie Feuerhelm, Pierce County district attorney’s office manager.
Authorities indicated no criminal complaint nor further details will be released until after blood test results come back in three to four weeks.
Broten’s hockey success started with Roseau, Minn.’s high school team in the late 1970s. Later he played for the University of Minnesota Gophers and more than 1,000 games in the NHL starting with the Minnesota North Stars.
He also was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, which upset the heavily favored Soviet Union team in a medal round game in Lake Placid, N.Y.
In the 1985-86 season he became the first NHL player to notch 100 points in a single season and the only player to win an NCAA championship, an Olympic gold medal and the Stanley Cup. His years of professional hockey ended in 1997, and he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000.