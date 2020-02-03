UW-Eau Claire will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration for the campus and community at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Schofield Auditorium.
As the kickoff to Black History Month, the event is intended to engage the audience in a communal celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The program will include a keynote address by Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, as well as a performance by the MADDDRAMA national performance troupe from Jackson State University and presentations and performances by university leaders, students, faculty and staff.
UW-Eau Claire also will present the Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Leadership Award during the celebration to David Shih, associate professor of English.
Each year the Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Student Affairs honors one faculty or staff member who has demonstrated an exceptional ability to advocate for underserved and underrepresented groups, and who leads, organizes and engages the community in the difficult work of equity, diversity and inclusion through their voice, vision and actions. Shih also was the 2018 recipient of UW-Eau Claire’s Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award.
UW-Eau Claire also will celebrate Black History Month with a series of events throughout February intended to entertain, honor and educate people in ways that will reflect the richness of black culture and history, and recognize the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans on campus and beyond.
Other Black History Month events include:
• Black/Multicultural Hair and Skin-Care Drive, through Feb, 29, in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Centennial Hall 1108. The Black Student Alliance and the African Student Association will conduct a monthlong donation drive to collect black/multicultural hair and skin products to meet the culturally specific hair and skin needs for adopted or foster youth in the area. These items will help families and caregivers to access necessary products and resources.
• Black Organization Showcase, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Centennial Hall Room 1931. The program highlights UW-Eau Claire’s black student-serving organizations.