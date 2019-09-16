A Minnesota man has been arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle stemming from a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County.
Brennon Plaisted, 27, of Isanti, Minn., was arrested. He is suspected of causing the death of Alan Hanson, 28, of Oak Grove, Minn. Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release, the crash involving multiple ATVs occurred at about 1:42 p.m. Saturday at N6300 Highway B in the town of Richland, east of Ladysmith.
Another person, 28-year-old Jordan Walls of St. Francis, Minn., was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Department of Natural Resources are investigating the crash.